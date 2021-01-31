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You Will Be Illegal!
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50 views • January 31, 2021
Christians in the West don't know what it's like to be illegal for believing in Jesus Christ. We take it for granted that our governments are Christian too... or at least that they are tolerant of the Christian religion. But from Bible prophecy, we know that this tolerance is going away. The world is becoming progressively anti-Christian, and one day, you will be considered a criminal unless you denounce your faith in God. If you don't prepare for this time now, you will almost certainly turn from God when the going gets tough. This video will help you to prepare, so please watch it, and then write to us if you want to link up with others who are also preparing to be illegal for Christ.
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