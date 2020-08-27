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Pro-Choice Leader Switches to Trump, 3198
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41 views • August 27, 2020
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the Republican Convention.
Last night, the Republican National Convention was totally filled with worthy speeches, but I just cannot pass up on this under-appreciated one.
Abby Johnson, spent 8 years working for Planned Parenthood and was one of their most honored local directors, but then she suddenly found out exactly what she was supporting. Shocked and appalled, she bolted, and came running into the arms of the candidacy of President Trump and here reveals to the American people the shocking truth.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
Last night, the Republican National Convention was totally filled with worthy speeches, but I just cannot pass up on this under-appreciated one.
Abby Johnson, spent 8 years working for Planned Parenthood and was one of their most honored local directors, but then she suddenly found out exactly what she was supporting. Shocked and appalled, she bolted, and came running into the arms of the candidacy of President Trump and here reveals to the American people the shocking truth.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
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