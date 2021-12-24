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Affirmative Action Hire - Kamala Harris, Fingers Wags "Charlamagne tha God" ; Take an Improv Class
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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20 views • December 24, 2021
Affirmative Action Hire - Kamala Harris clearly needs improv classes after finger wagging supporter and black loyalist Charlamagne tha God on his show. Demonstrating yet again what an unskilled politician she is.
America is on the wrong track.
#kamala #Charlamagne #improv

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politicsjoe bidenkamala harrisjoe manchincharlamagne tha godbuild back betterwho is the presidentkamala charlamange
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