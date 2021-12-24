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Affirmative Action Hire - Kamala Harris, Fingers Wags "Charlamagne tha God" ; Take an Improv Class
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20 views • December 24, 2021
Affirmative Action Hire - Kamala Harris clearly needs improv classes after finger wagging supporter and black loyalist Charlamagne tha God on his show. Demonstrating yet again what an unskilled politician she is.
America is on the wrong track.
#kamala #Charlamagne #improv
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America is on the wrong track.
#kamala #Charlamagne #improv
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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