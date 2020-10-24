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Premier Ford Challenged by Randy Hillier, Roco Galati, Maxime Bernier
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59 views • October 24, 2020
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being challenged by Randy Hillier who is a member of the Ontario Legislature, Roco Galati Constitutional Lawyer and Maxime Bernier founder of the CPP in Canada.Members of the Ontario Legislature are there to protect the citizens and not their paycheques.
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