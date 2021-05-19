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Get Biblical Understanding #90 - Fellowship
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EPHESIANS 4:25 Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.
EPHESIANS 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove [expose] them.
EPHESIANS 5:19 Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord;
EPHESIANS 5:21 Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.
EPHESIANS 6:21-24 But that ye also may know my affairs, and how I do, Tychicus, a beloved brother and faithful minister in the Lord, shall make known to you all things: Whom I have sent unto you for the same purpose, that ye might know our affairs, and that he might comfort your hearts. Peace be to the brethren, and love with faith, from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen. Written from Rome unto the Ephesians by Tychicus.
PHILIPPIANS 1:3-5 I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, Always in every prayer of mine for you all making request with joy, For your fellowship in the gospel from the first day until now;
PHILIPPIANS 1:7-8 Even as it is meet [fitting] for me to think this of you all, because I have you in my heart; inasmuch as both in my bonds, and in the defence and confirmation of the gospel, ye all are partakers of my grace. For God is my record, how greatly I long after you all in the bowels [affection] of Jesus Christ.
PHILIPPIANS 1:25-26 And having this confidence, I know that I shall abide and continue with you all for your furtherance and joy of faith; That your rejoicing may be more abundant in Jesus Christ for me by my coming to you again.
PHIIPPIANS 2:1-2 If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels [affection] and mercies, Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.
PHIIPPIANS 4:1 Therefore, my brethren dearly beloved and longed for, my joy and crown, so stand fast in the Lord, my dearly beloved.
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
EPHESIANS 4:25 Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.
EPHESIANS 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove [expose] them.
EPHESIANS 5:19 Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord;
EPHESIANS 5:21 Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.
EPHESIANS 6:21-24 But that ye also may know my affairs, and how I do, Tychicus, a beloved brother and faithful minister in the Lord, shall make known to you all things: Whom I have sent unto you for the same purpose, that ye might know our affairs, and that he might comfort your hearts. Peace be to the brethren, and love with faith, from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen. Written from Rome unto the Ephesians by Tychicus.
PHILIPPIANS 1:3-5 I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, Always in every prayer of mine for you all making request with joy, For your fellowship in the gospel from the first day until now;
PHILIPPIANS 1:7-8 Even as it is meet [fitting] for me to think this of you all, because I have you in my heart; inasmuch as both in my bonds, and in the defence and confirmation of the gospel, ye all are partakers of my grace. For God is my record, how greatly I long after you all in the bowels [affection] of Jesus Christ.
PHILIPPIANS 1:25-26 And having this confidence, I know that I shall abide and continue with you all for your furtherance and joy of faith; That your rejoicing may be more abundant in Jesus Christ for me by my coming to you again.
PHIIPPIANS 2:1-2 If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels [affection] and mercies, Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.
PHIIPPIANS 4:1 Therefore, my brethren dearly beloved and longed for, my joy and crown, so stand fast in the Lord, my dearly beloved.
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