© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn posted about Kash Patel
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • November 11, 2021
General Flynn posted about Kash Patel
Here’s how it connects to Q drops going back to 6/12/18
“Kash Patel” - A name to remember
But that’s impossible….
How would Q know 3.5 years ahead
Full Control that how
Link:
Nunes, Gowdy accuse DOJ of launching anonymous attacks on congressional investigator
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nunes-gowdy-accuse-doj-of-launching-anonymous-attacks-on-congressional-investigator
Link 2
Rosenstein threatened to 'subpoena' GOP-led committee in 'chilling' clash over records, emails show
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rosenstein-threatened-to-subpoena-gop-led-committee-in-chilling-clash-over-records-emails-show
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Here’s how it connects to Q drops going back to 6/12/18
“Kash Patel” - A name to remember
But that’s impossible….
How would Q know 3.5 years ahead
Full Control that how
Link:
Nunes, Gowdy accuse DOJ of launching anonymous attacks on congressional investigator
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nunes-gowdy-accuse-doj-of-launching-anonymous-attacks-on-congressional-investigator
Link 2
Rosenstein threatened to 'subpoena' GOP-led committee in 'chilling' clash over records, emails show
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rosenstein-threatened-to-subpoena-gop-led-committee-in-chilling-clash-over-records-emails-show
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.