2022 10 30 John Haller's Prophecy Update "The World of the Polycrisis"

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It truly is a situation when world events do not equal the sum of their parts as crises in global systems have become entangled in ways that significantly degrade humanity’s prospects. We have a "Polycrisis" on our hands now and the only true solution is held by the One who is patiently waiting for those who would to come to Him and be saved.