© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100 yr old Vet gets covid vax - yeah right!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • January 23, 2021
This Vet doesn't even flinch or feel the stabbing injections he goes through. Nurse doesn't even put any pressure on the injection site after withdrawing the needle. This man must have the biological make up of a twenty year old. In my experience you expect blooding clotting to be a bit slow on a person of this age due to bolld thinners and so forth. Nurse even covers the "injection" from sight. They didn't want to take the risk of this Vet doing a "Dover" on them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.