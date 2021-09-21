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Covid-19—WHAT limits, IF any, are there?
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30 views • September 21, 2021
A judge in Chicago has reversed his decision barring an unvaccinated mom from seeing her son.
Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Firlit divorced her husband seven years ago and had been sharing custody and parenting time.
But the mother's attorney told FOX 32 Chicago that the judge reversed his previous order and said that Firlit could see her son after all.
The case cited in this video is: Tumey v. Ohio, 273 U.S. 510 (1927)
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Firlit divorced her husband seven years ago and had been sharing custody and parenting time.
But the mother's attorney told FOX 32 Chicago that the judge reversed his previous order and said that Firlit could see her son after all.
The case cited in this video is: Tumey v. Ohio, 273 U.S. 510 (1927)
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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