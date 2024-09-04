Monkeypox is a cover story for Covid vaccine side effects, says David Martin, PhD

“The roll out of monkey pox was specifically to cover over the side effects and the autoimmune effects associated with the COVID injections. “We knew that there were going to be growing concerns about skin lesions. “We knew there were going to be growing concerns about shingles and chickenpox-like effects in adults. “It's documented in their publications that monkeypox was going to mysteriously show up, and it was going to serve as the cover story to allow people to say that it's a new pathogen that's causing this problem, and not look at the fact that this is actually anticipated and expected secondary effects of the mRNA injections. “There is no pathogen of concern. “This is the World Health Organization [WHO], the Wellcome Trust, the Gates Foundation, Open Philanthropy NIAID, CDC, FDA.” “This is a criminal conspiracy, a racketeering conspiracy and the only reason why it is not being prosecuted is because under the PREP Act and under the doctrine of Sovereign Immunity, crimes can be committed by public officials, and because they are granted immunities under the PREP Act, because they're granted immunities under sovereign immunity, they can't be prosecuted. “This is a criminal act. “It's a criminal conspiracy. “It’s domestic and international terrorism. “No different from COVID. “And what we're doing is we're watching as the world bends the knee again to tyrants.”

David Martin, PhD with Alex Jones, posted on 30 aug 2024, titled "Dr. David Martin Drops The Biggest COVID Bombshells Yet", which is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KruhDnayFKy0

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/