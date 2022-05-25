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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 5/23/22 The Current Outbreak Of Monkey Pox
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108 views • May 25, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 5/23/22 The Current Outbreak Of Monkey Pox
Air Date: Monday, May 23, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing small pox relating it to the current outbreak of monkey pox. Stating that the reason some people are getting infected is because they have depressed immune systems. This because their bone marrow is dead because of nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Jennifer's dog has a problem with it's retinas causing it to go blind overnight.
Ann is experiencing dizziness and balance problems.
Carol has questions concerning the Xerotest product.
Junior's mother has chronic ankle pain and has hypothyroidism.
Air Date: Monday, May 23, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing small pox relating it to the current outbreak of monkey pox. Stating that the reason some people are getting infected is because they have depressed immune systems. This because their bone marrow is dead because of nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Jennifer's dog has a problem with it's retinas causing it to go blind overnight.
Ann is experiencing dizziness and balance problems.
Carol has questions concerning the Xerotest product.
Junior's mother has chronic ankle pain and has hypothyroidism.
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