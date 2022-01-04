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Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD exposes the MASK , especially on children
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65 views • January 04, 2022
"To deprive a child's or an adolescent's brain from oxygen, or to restrict it in any way, is not only dangerous to their health, it is absolutely criminal. Oxygen deficiency inhibits the development of the brain, and the damage that has taken place as a result CANNOT be reversed."
Covid-19 masks are a crime against humanity and child abuse - here are the dangers of prolonged enforced mask-wearing
Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD is a Consultant Neurologist and Neurophysiologist with a PhD in Pharmacology, with special interest in neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuroregeneration and neuroplasticity. This is what she has to say about masks and their effects on our brains:“
https://archive.vn/OEv8E
https://dannyboylimerick.wordpress.com/2021/08/31/covid-19-masks-are-a-crime-against-humanity-and-child-abuse-here-are-the-dangers-of-prolonged-enforced-mask-wearing/
Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD exposes the MASK and their efffects on our brains - (German with Subtitles) -
https://www.londonneurology.com/dr-margareta-griesz-brisson
Covid-19 masks are a crime against humanity and child abuse - here are the dangers of prolonged enforced mask-wearing
Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD is a Consultant Neurologist and Neurophysiologist with a PhD in Pharmacology, with special interest in neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuroregeneration and neuroplasticity. This is what she has to say about masks and their effects on our brains:“
https://archive.vn/OEv8E
https://dannyboylimerick.wordpress.com/2021/08/31/covid-19-masks-are-a-crime-against-humanity-and-child-abuse-here-are-the-dangers-of-prolonged-enforced-mask-wearing/
Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD exposes the MASK and their efffects on our brains - (German with Subtitles) -
https://www.londonneurology.com/dr-margareta-griesz-brisson
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