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L'information nous libère - Radio-Québec
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31 views • May 09, 2022
8 mai 2022 : https://rumble.com/v14085f-linformation-nous-libre.html
Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Nous croyons vivre en démocratie et faire des choix éclairés, or rien n'est plus éloigné de la réalité. De la manipulation électorale aux procédés d'ingénierie sociale, nous vivons dans une société de propagande et de contrôle.
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https://rumble.com/v13eud7-fraude-institutionnelle.-la-presidentielle-2022-est-entierement-frauduleuse.html
Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Nous croyons vivre en démocratie et faire des choix éclairés, or rien n'est plus éloigné de la réalité. De la manipulation électorale aux procédés d'ingénierie sociale, nous vivons dans une société de propagande et de contrôle.
***
https://rumble.com/v13eud7-fraude-institutionnelle.-la-presidentielle-2022-est-entierement-frauduleuse.html
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