'Intentional' Live Season 2, Ep. 1: 6-12-2025 -- "Pandemic 2025"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
17 views • 1 day ago

The Member States of the World Health Organization formally adopted, by consensus, the world's first Pandemic Agreement. It includes the 'Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System' - Two Chinese Nationalists were recently charged with conspiracy and smuggling a dangerous Agroterrorism pathogen into the U.S. - and The Commission on Biodefense put out the next 'Event 201' wherein 280K people are simulated to die on 7/4/2025...'Red Alert - Raise Shields'???


'Intentional with Mic Meow' is broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the 'Intentional with Mic Meow" channels at Facebook, Rumble and X:


https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow


https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277


https://x.com/MicMeowed


The podcast is then uploaded to the 'Intentional with Mic Meow' channels on Substack, Brighteon, BlessedTV and Apple Podcasts:


https://substack.com/@micsmeow


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home


https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/intentional/id1767848957


You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at intentionalpodcast.org.

