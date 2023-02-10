https://gettr.com/post/p27jjbb96cb

2/5/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 78: During our protests against Yang Jian’ao, a series of strange accidents occurred in the hotel our fellow fighters stay, such as water leaks, elevators going out of order, fire alarm going off and etc. It makes us feel something is not quite right. In the meantime, we’ve seen some suspected CCP spies hanging around near us. If these things are proved to be done by the CCP, they must be held accountable for jeopardizing Canadian public security

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao





2/5/2023 对邪恶说不第78天：在抗议杨建翱期间，战友们住的酒店发生了一系列事故，如楼层漏水，电梯停用，火警等等。这些事件不得不令人生疑，同时我们也发现疑似中共的间谍在我们周围走动。这些事情若被证实是中共做的话，他们必因危害加拿大公共安全而被追责

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱





