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Mario Murillo speaking at the Batavia Leaders brunch
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10 views • April 16, 2022
Mario Murillo spoke to over 1,000 pastors and Leaders who came together for brunch and to hear Mario share what God has been showing him about western New York and especially Batavia being a central point. This is not a time to sit back and be complacent, this is a time for the church to be mobilized and actively going after the lost. God is releasing His power through signs and wonders more than ever. This is the great RESET that the church has been waiting for.
#mariomurillo #batavia #newyork #westernnewyork #cornerstonechurch #bataviany #rochester #niagrafalls
#mariomurillo #batavia #newyork #westernnewyork #cornerstonechurch #bataviany #rochester #niagrafalls
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