Making strong coffee comes down to picking the right beans, roast, blend, making sure the beans are super fresh, ground perfectly, and you're using the right brewing method.

Lake City Coffee's beans are a perfect test subject for making strong coffee. Why? Because Lake City Coffee's beans are sourced and roasted for the purpose of super smooth coffee . In general, I'd say that Lake City Coffee's beans don't necessarily make "strong" coffee.

So, this video will show you how to make any coffee stronger and depending on your ability to follow instructions, this method could make any coffee very strong.

https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/7-rules-of-making-strong-coffee/