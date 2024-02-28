Create New Account
Canadian Wrong Think to be Legislated
LauraLynnTV
Published Yesterday

Today we will be looking into Trudeau’s proposed Online Harms Bill and what that might mean for online shows like ours and even the free speech of ordinary Canadians.

Our guest today is Nik Coleman from Coleman Television. Nik has worked in the Broadcast industry for over 40 years and will be here to talk about his new documentary, ‘People Like Us’ which looks at a group in Oklahoma who established a learning centre in Oklahoma providing free lifetime care for adults with learning disabilities.


Coleman Television: colemantelevision.com


Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]


Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN




censorshiptrudeaudocumentaryfilmmakernik coleman

