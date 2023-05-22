He was lying alone on the beach, the sound of the waves seemed to speak for his heart

Pitiful Animal





May 21, 2023





Wind was an old dog abandoned after nearly 10 years of living with its owner.

He lay all night on the road by the cold wet rocks.

I was sure if Wind hadn't been found he wouldn't have made it through the night.

How he endured this pain. Hungry, thin, freezing cold and how many people kept passing by?

But then Wind was safe and got all he needed

He was receiving emergency medical treatment.





I didn't know if Wind had an injury, broken pelvis and spine

Fatigue and damage both physically and mentally made him weaker than ever

With that condition, I decided to bring him to Moscow.

There he would face new tests.





We had news about Wind.

He was tested for blood parasites, OAC and biochemistry.

The doctor also took pictures of the pelvis and hind legs.

They said there were no fractures, just dislocated left hip.

Sensitivity and locomotor activity are preserved, but why was Wind not walking.





Wind's legs finally healed after nearly a month of taking medicine

He was able to walk, run and even jump high without feeling any pain.

Wasn't that so wonderful?

All Wind needed at that time was peace.

And I would definitely help him with that.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-GdAcowTpk



