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Antichrist’s Satanism teaches we are all gods & religion is evil so God YHWH is evil demiurge demon
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). The reason why Satan Lucifer’s Antichrist & Elon Musk’s Nazi Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” globalist elite servants Donald Trump & Pete Hegseth are quoting the Bible and saying that they are in a holy war against their own Satanist reptilian fake rogue nations like Iran which they manufactured and gave nuclear weapons to is because they want to blame the World War 3 on the Christians, just like their Satanist headquarter Vatican’s Draco underground base did during the Crusade Wars, and as their Draco avatar Satanist Albert Pike revealed Satan Lucifer’s plan, in order to create a Luciferian one-world interfaith religion under the Antichrist to end all future religious wars. The reptilian Satanist demon spirit fake Christians always create the chaos problem, and then cause a reaction from the human specie dumb blind sinful populace, and provide a solution that they want to achieve to further their Satanist agenda. The millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians will be deceived by this Satan Lucifer’s “great delusion” that the Bible prophesied about, because these millions of fake Christians do not have the Holy Spirit discernment and they worship Bible prophecy & rapture but they have no understanding of the Bible or the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians warned them every day in our daily sermons for decades while receiving assassination attempts every day. They command us to not speak about fake aliens or Satanist hidden shadow fake governments or anything else that is not written in the Bible (although they are written all over the Bible in hundreds of places if they really know what the Bible is saying), but they themselves talk about ice cream & mobile phone apps & favorite sports teams & boyfriends & their idol fallen angel avatar Satanist Taylor Swift’s concerts all day long which are not in the Bible, so they & their fallen angels who control their uncovered women’s heads are hypocrites. They do not want us warning them about the great delusion that is coming upon them after the rapture of the real Christians, so these fake Christians will be deceived by the Antichrist and end up in hell. They just betrayed us and threw us out to the tens of thousands of Illuminati assassins and abandoned us real Christians to fight alone by myself, in order to defend them from countless nuclear wars & bioweapon pandemics & manufactured famines & Godzilla titan demon armies out of the abyss. They hate us real Christians & our daily sermons, just like they hated Jesus, but they love their Satan Lucifer’s millions of fake unbiblical job position pastors and their fake sermons that teach what their itching ears love to hear & what sounds to them as normal sane religious unthreatening non-alarming comfortable things. Since they rejected the truth, truth will be removed from them, and they will be given a strong delusion from God, and they will perish because of the lack of knowledge. God will not only bring a famine of food upon the earth, but also a famine of the truth and the Word of God and God’s light and God’s grace and God’s righteousness and God’s Holy Spirit and God’s love that was extended to them before the rapture. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.

 

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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