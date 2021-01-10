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Rising Worries: Japan, US, European Ready to counter China’s Ambitions in S. China Sea
Military News
Military News
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217 views • January 10, 2021
Japan and the United States have welcomed planned naval deployments this year by major European countries to Indo-Pacific waters, as China’s rapid military modernisation and maritime and territorial ambitions prompt moves to increase deterrence.

With Beijing showing increasing assertiveness in the East and South China seas and on the India-China border, Britain will deploy the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth and its strike group to East Asia, France will dispatch a naval vessel to Japan and Germany will send a frigate to the Indian Ocean – all planned for 2021, according to government announcements and news reports. Watch the video for more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOq1pRmEV08

Source: Source: ⁣⁣https://bit.ly/3nwfeM7
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