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Kraken the Whip: Why is Trump Suddenly Consolidating Special Ops?
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50 views • November 19, 2020
Nov 18, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss President Trump’s revolutionary move to appoint General Flynn’s former aide Ezra Cohen-Watnick to lead a new elite branch of the military, and eliminate General Milley from the chain of command of America’s deadliest warriors, if and when they are needed to defend the country against communist terrorists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/18/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/kraken-the-whip-why-is-trump-suddenly-consolidating-special-ops
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss President Trump’s revolutionary move to appoint General Flynn’s former aide Ezra Cohen-Watnick to lead a new elite branch of the military, and eliminate General Milley from the chain of command of America’s deadliest warriors, if and when they are needed to defend the country against communist terrorists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/18/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/kraken-the-whip-why-is-trump-suddenly-consolidating-special-ops
https://www.trunews.com/
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