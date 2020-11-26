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Steven K. Bannon - War Room Pandemic - Ep #537/538 (FULL 2hr PODCAST)
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16 views • November 26, 2020
-Aired: Wednesday November 25th 2020, 5pm-7pm EST.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room/
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensoftheAmericanRepublic
I'm uploading this material here due to Stephen K Bannon's unlawful de-platforming from Youtube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter amidst a critical voter-fraud crisis regarding the US 2020 presidential election.
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https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room/
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensoftheAmericanRepublic
I'm uploading this material here due to Stephen K Bannon's unlawful de-platforming from Youtube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter amidst a critical voter-fraud crisis regarding the US 2020 presidential election.
I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content. Thank you!
-My Alt-Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
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