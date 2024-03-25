Local Politics with St. Clair County GOP Vice Chair, Eileen Tesch

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Carolyn Richards talks with Eileen Tesch, Vice Chair for the St. Clair County GOP. Eileen speaks about the St. Clair County GOP, how it helps the county, and current things that are happening locally residents should be aware of.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/