'Negligible': Donald Trump's chances of winning next presidential election are 'very low'

Cypress College Professor of Political Science Peter Mathews says the chances of Donald Trump winning the presidential election in 2024 is “negligible”. “It’s very low, and I don’t want to put a per cent on it right now because you can’t gamble against Donald Trump at this point, but I don’t think he has much of a chance of winning the White House next time around,” Mr Mathews told Sky News Australia. “But Democrats and others cannot be complacent about it.”

