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13 Stillborn Deaths in 24 Hours at Lions Gate Hospital Caused by Covid-19 Vaccines
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241 views • November 24, 2021
Canadian Whistleblowers Expose 13 Stillborn Deaths in 24 Hours at Lions Gate Hospital Caused by Covid-19 Vaccines

According to whistle-blowers, there is a mass genocide taking place due to the Covid-19 vaccines, which goes ignored by the mainstream media and governments around the world.

In British Columbia (BC), Canada, whistle-blowers came together at a rally to draw attention to this widespread problem, and to the revelation that some 13 stillborn deaths occurred in a single 24-hour period at Lions Gate Hospital.

All of the deaths occurred in babies born to fully vaccinated mothers, although, much of the public remains unaware that this happened. In response, Drs Mel Bruchet and Daniel Nagase, along with other concerned members of the public, converged to file a complaint in front of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) office in North Vancouver.

Video Source: https://www.eastonspectator.com/2021/11/18/15-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-rallylions-gate-hospital/

Text Source: https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/23/canadian-whistleblowers-expose-13-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-at-lions-gate-hospital-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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