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PSYOP Video of Dead Lying In Streets of Bucha, Kiev
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221 views • April 07, 2022
Fake News media are showing (and re-showing) the staged footage of the Ukrainian psyop unit from Bucha, where allegedly the Russian military massacred civilians (they did no such thing). However, these crooked fake news media outlets failed their task - In one video there are two mistakes their actors made. The first mistake is where we see one of the supposed dead civilian's raising their hand, and then in the rear view mirror, we watch another dead civilian raise up immediately after the vehicle doing the filming passes by. I thank God that there is such a thing as human error in this case, for there are many that can be found in these fake psyop videos being spread worldwide.
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