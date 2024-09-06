BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1431: Elite Capture, Global Population Collapse & Migrant Culture ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
26 views • 8 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5drcx1-sn1431-elite-capture-global-population-collapse-and-migrant-culture-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/09/06/sn1431-elite-capture-global-population-collapse-migrant-culture/]


It should be glaringly obvious now that our government is aiding in the globalist takeover of our country. The multiple degrees of surrendering are so obvious that denial is the only way it can persist. The New World Order is upon us, and they’re uncloaking at break neck speed.


Japan has been making waves this week regarding the serious side effects associated with the COVID vaccine. Going so far as to claim that there’s a global population collapse brought on by the shot. Long time listeners of the show know that we concur to the millionth degree. The insanity doesn’t stop there though, we’re also confronted with the reality of roaming migrant gangs also causing chaos.


That’s right, more reports of our lovely Venezuelan friends taking over apartment complexes accompanies this transmission. More reports as well as information of their activities spreading across America in multiple states. The amount of threats surrounding America are innumerable, and at a certain level, that’s good. Now we can attack from all angles, because if we don’t, our passiveness will cement our destruction.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce

Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
