Hurricane Helene Victims: Cops Caught Stealing $45,000 Worth of Generators From Hurricane Helene Victims

NC Residents Pissed! Sheriff Steals Generators That Elderly Needed



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPP1IYdEdw4

Cops caught stealing donations in North Carolina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8R9_K5azJmU

GOFUNDME FOR CAMPERS:

https://gofund.me/3ab2edc3

$45,000 worth of generators intended for disabled and elderly victims of Hurricane Helene have been at the center of controversy after officers were accused of stealing them from a middle school in Bakersville NC. In this eye-opening interview, Evan Vilardo, a dedicated volunteer from the Asheville area who has been tirelessly helping since the start of the disaster, shares his experience.





The generators, which were being stored at a local middle school for distribution to vulnerable residents, mysteriously disappeared. Evan recounts discovering some of the generators in the back of a deputy’s truck. When he confronted the officers, they denied taking them.





This story sheds light on a deeply troubling situation and raises serious questions about accountability and integrity during disaster relief efforts. Watch now to hear Evan’s full account and join the discussion on how we can ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

**The content in this video is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The opinions expressed are my own and do not reflect those of any affiliated organizations. While I strive for accuracy, some details may be subject to change. Any claims or information shared are based on sources available at the time of recording. Viewer discretion is advised. Please do your own research and consult professionals or official sources for further information on the topics discussed.



