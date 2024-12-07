BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hurricane Helene Victims: Cops Caught Stealing $45,000 Worth of Generators From Hurricane Helene Victims
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
493 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
186 views • 5 months ago

NC Residents Pissed! Sheriff Steals Generators That Elderly Needed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPP1IYdEdw4

Cops caught stealing donations in North Carolina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8R9_K5azJmU

GOFUNDME FOR CAMPERS:

https://gofund.me/3ab2edc3

$45,000 worth of generators intended for disabled and elderly victims of Hurricane Helene have been at the center of controversy after officers were accused of stealing them from a middle school in Bakersville NC. In this eye-opening interview, Evan Vilardo, a dedicated volunteer from the Asheville area who has been tirelessly helping since the start of the disaster, shares his experience.


The generators, which were being stored at a local middle school for distribution to vulnerable residents, mysteriously disappeared. Evan recounts discovering some of the generators in the back of a deputy’s truck. When he confronted the officers, they denied taking them.


This story sheds light on a deeply troubling situation and raises serious questions about accountability and integrity during disaster relief efforts. Watch now to hear Evan’s full account and join the discussion on how we can ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

**The content in this video is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The opinions expressed are my own and do not reflect those of any affiliated organizations. While I strive for accuracy, some details may be subject to change. Any claims or information shared are based on sources available at the time of recording. Viewer discretion is advised. Please do your own research and consult professionals or official sources for further information on the topics discussed.


Keywords
current eventspoliticshurricane helenebakersville nc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy