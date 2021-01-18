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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth - Jan 17, Fire Capt. John Lord explains what's really happening now.
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100 views • January 18, 2021
Who holds the Trump cards in the recent amazing Election fiasco? What will happen this week will be done under the law... behind the scenes with enhanced editing for a jam-packed truth-sharing show. Inspired by MLK... Well worth the watch Thought-provoking visuals...
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