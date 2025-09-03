Lucifer's Theocracy

"Christians" are opposed to Christian Nationalism but have little problem with this current Luciferian Theocracy.

Christians sarcastically ask "which denomination will run the theocracy?" Are they asking which branch of Satanism is running this current Luciferian Theocracy?

Christians will offend Jesus Christ and the Word of God their entire lives and never give it a thought; but every moment they will do anything to avoide offending the Jews, the Trannies, the Hindues, the sodomites and the Muslims. We need a big fat slap in our faces.

Fritz Berggren, PhD