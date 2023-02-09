https://gettr.com/post/p27rm9zf329

2/7/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 80: Our fellow fighters protesting in Beverly Hills printed the leaflets and wrote “spy” on each balloon overnight, which were then brought to the protest site the next morning. We are hoping to make full use of the spy balloon incident to wake up more and more Americans

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/7/2023 对邪恶说不第80天：在比佛利山的抗议现场战友们连夜做好了传单和印有间谍字样的气球，第二天早上就带到了抗议现场。我们希望充分利用中共间谍气球事件来唤醒更多的美国民众

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建

