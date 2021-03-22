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Moderna boss: mRNA jabs are "rewriting the Genetic Code" we call it "information therapy" (Ted 2017)
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441 views • March 22, 2021
Silview Media Backup Channel - 22 Feb 2021
You heard many times that the mRNA macarenavirus jabs are based on older cancer research, and that is correct, here it is, presented one of the current bosses at Moderna.
Also see: RNA Used to Alter DNA, Brain Functions and Behavior (Biohacking p.2) https://tinyurl.com/yhuy4sfl
You heard many times that the mRNA macarenavirus jabs are based on older cancer research, and that is correct, here it is, presented one of the current bosses at Moderna.
Also see: RNA Used to Alter DNA, Brain Functions and Behavior (Biohacking p.2) https://tinyurl.com/yhuy4sfl
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