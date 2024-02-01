MA' Dem. Govr seized Reggie Lewis Center in deprived, majority-black neighborhood to house illegals

BREAKING: Massachusetts' Dem. Governor seized Reggie Lewis Center in deprived, majority-black neighborhood to house illegals.





Governor Maura Healey gave less than 48-hours notice that the popular Roxbury rec center would be turned over to 125 illegal families.





“They are in contact with Joe Biden’s White House and they are going along with his agenda with basically replacing us residents as new voters and cheap work force labor…





They don’t care about us, they only care about their agenda and their political careers at our expense.”





