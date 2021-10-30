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Let's Go Brandon (ft. Dr. Fraudci )
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130 views • October 30, 2021
Let's Go Brandon by Jason Lo (ft. Dr. Fraudci) is a song based on the "F Joe Biden" and "Let's Go Brandon" chants, but with a little bit of a twist. This song is available for download for just $1 in all major music stores. Here are some of the download links below. One more thing, there should be an "Arrest Fauci and Gates" chant as well. I think they've earned it and it is time to add to it.
Download song on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/track/437crK1q7iB1V8Xu0YwnLI?si=8b8f769d000e4dd2
https://www.banned.video/
Download song on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/track/437crK1q7iB1V8Xu0YwnLI?si=8b8f769d000e4dd2
https://www.banned.video/
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