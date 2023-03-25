How Thomas Friedman and Yuval Noah Harari Think About The Future of Humanity

Central Hall Westminster, London
March 19, 2018. Rachel Dry New York
Times introduces Thomas Friedman and Yuval Noah Harari addressing the future of
humanity. Rachel asks the men to talk about the Global Agenda. Yuval states
that the first thing to state about the global agenda is that it exists. There
is a global agenda which is not self evident. With all the talk about the rise
of nationalism and tribalism and the civilizations and so forth we sometimes tend
to forget that in a very deep sense all of humanity today constitutes a single
civilization. Yes we have a lot of conflicts but every civilization every
family has a lot of conflict. The people you fight most with are your family
members. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.