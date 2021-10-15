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I MIGHT NOT BE THE BEST LOOKING - Putting a smile on a fellow Patriot's face wherever you may be - Keep smiling - Keep your hopes up and high
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20 views • October 15, 2021
I MIGHT NOT BE THE BEST LOOKING - Putting a smile on a fellow Patriot's face wherever you may be - Keep smiling - Keep your hopes up and high - There is a new season of prosperity on its way that will not and cannot evade us, supported by approximately three (3) billion Christians, some weak and some strong who give credit to the only living and true God, Jesus Christ.
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