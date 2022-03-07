Here is the man that will be turning the world upside down. An Actor, a Comedian. Who plays the part of a comedian playing a President who has his own series called "servant of the people" which is still running to this day in Ukraine. Playing his part on the world’s a stage, With all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts, then a soldier, Full of strange oaths, Seeking the bubble reputation, Full of wise saws and modern instances And so he plays his part. His youthful words, well rehearsed , a world too wide Turning again toward childish treble, pipes And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all, That ends this strange eventful history, At last, in the end childishness and mere oblivion.



Shakespeare