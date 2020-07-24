Ray McGovern Discusses His Friend Juilan Assange, Seth Rich, Putin and The State of our Country

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VL
Ray's website: www.RayMcGovern.com
Ray McGovern put this information together regarding the lawsuit:
https://raymcgovern.com/2020/05/13/text-of-rays-subpoena-response-to-aaron-rich-and-dnc-affiliated-lawyers/
https://raymcgovern.com/2020/05/11/so-how-did-the-dnc-emails-get-to-wikileaks/
Ray McGovern was born and educated in the Bronx. He earned two degrees in Russian at Fordham University and is fluent in Russian, German, and Spanish. After serving two years as an Army infantry/intelligence officer Ray became an analyst of Russia at the CIA, where his 27-year career included conducting the early morning one-on-one briefings of The President's Daily Brief from 1981 to 1985. He was also Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and chaired a couple of National Intelligence Estimates.
In retirement, Ray co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), in an attempt to hold his former colleagues accountable when they "fixed" intelligence for war to suit officials like GW Bush, Cheney, and Rumsfeld. Ray's impromptu debate with Defense Secretary Rumsfeld on May 4, 2006 is still receiving hits at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1FTmuhynaw.
When former intelligence colleagues again started cooking the books in 2016, with their tall stories about Russia-gate, VIPS rose to the occasion, kept to the facts, suffered heavy abuse, and now -- thanks largely to the expertise of two VIPS members who had been Technical Directors at NSA -- is again being vindicated.
Here are links to Ray's most recent articles:
https://raymcgovern.com/2020/06/15/how-an-internet-persona-helped-birth-russia-gate/
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/06/05/vips-memo-to-the-ag-muellers-forensics-free-findings-part-2/
[a VIPS product, drafted by Ray]
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/05/19/ray-mcgovern-turn-out-the-lights-russiagate-is-over/
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/05/09/ray-mcgovern-new-house-documents-sow-further-doubt-that-russia-hacked-the-dnc/
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