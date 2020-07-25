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NSA Whistleblower William Binney interviewed by Richard Grove I Tragedy and Hope
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35 views • July 25, 2020
The NSA didn't have a monopoly. Facebook=Control. There is no such thing as innocent data. Now they will use data on dissident mask resistors. They have immunity just like the vaccine companies. Take your life OFF OF FACEBOOK.
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