Former Director of NI Discussed CCP’s Infiltration In U.S. Economy, Science, Technology, and Culture

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US former Director of National Intelligence made public comments on a television program. He said that as the director of National Intelligence, he had access to more intelligence than anyone in the country, so he knows many different ways that China was trying to take over. It was also economically, technologically, and culturally. The most recent Op-ed about Hollywood is really the latest iteration of showing how the CCP has been able to infiltrate Hollywood in the film industry, changing scripts so the Chinese demons become Chinese heroes, and censoring out references to Taiwan and Hong Kong.