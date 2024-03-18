Rachel Corrie was Crushed to Death with an Israeli Bulldozer in Gaza by the Israeli Army - 20 years on, her Parents are Still Fighting for Justice

Rachel Corrie was killed in Gaza by the Israeli Army. 20 years on, her parents are still fighting for justice.
◾️Rachel Corrie, the American human rights defender who was crushed to death by an Israeli military bulldozer on March 16, 2003 while trying to shield a Palestinian home from demolition in occupied Gaza. She was only 23 years old.
