Rachel Corrie was Crushed to Death with an Israeli Bulldozer in Gaza by the Israeli Army - 20 years on, her Parents are Still Fighting for Justice
Published 17 hours ago

Rachel Corrie was killed in Gaza by the Israeli Army. 20 years on, her parents are still fighting for justice. 

◾️Rachel Corrie, the American human rights defender who was crushed to death by an Israeli military bulldozer on March 16, 2003 while trying to shield a Palestinian home from demolition in occupied Gaza. She was only 23 years old.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

