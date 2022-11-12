Tucker: Biden, Who Had Business Ties in China, Hints at Investigation of Elon Musk Over Foreign Ties

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) threatened to investigate Elon Musk. Joe Biden suggests that Elon Musk might be a threat to national security.
Tucker Carlson: “…he [Biden] giggled because he was thinking to himself, ‘‘Is Elon Musk a threat because his relationship with foreign countries? Wait. I pressured the Ukrainian government to do business with my son and helped him with his business deals with China. And now we're going after Elon Musk’s.”
https://rumble.com/v1tfmcq-tucker-biden-who-had-business-ties-in-china-hints-at-investigation-of-elon-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7
