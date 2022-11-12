Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker: Biden, Who Had Business Ties in China, Hints at Investigation of Elon Musk Over Foreign Ties
74 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago |
Shop now

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) threatened to investigate Elon Musk. Joe Biden suggests that Elon Musk might be a threat to national security.

Tucker Carlson: “…he [Biden] giggled because he was thinking to himself, ‘‘Is Elon Musk a threat because his relationship with foreign countries? Wait. I pressured the Ukrainian government to do business with my son and helped him with his business deals with China. And now we're going after Elon Musk’s.”


https://rumble.com/v1tfmcq-tucker-biden-who-had-business-ties-in-china-hints-at-investigation-of-elon-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7

Keywords
social mediainvestigationbig techtucker carlsontwitterfccelon muskbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket