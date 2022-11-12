Tucker: Biden, Who Had Business Ties in China, Hints at Investigation of Elon Musk Over Foreign Ties

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The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) threatened to investigate Elon Musk. Joe Biden suggests that Elon Musk might be a threat to national security.
Tucker Carlson: “…he [Biden] giggled because he was thinking to himself, ‘‘Is Elon Musk a threat because his relationship with foreign countries? Wait. I pressured the Ukrainian government to do business with my son and helped him with his business deals with China. And now we're going after Elon Musk’s.”
https://rumble.com/v1tfmcq-tucker-biden-who-had-business-ties-in-china-hints-at-investigation-of-elon-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7