Fauci Tells Senate: 'Indefinite Lockdown!' Why Do We Keep Listening To Him?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
226K subscribers
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before a US Senate Committee today to warn Senators against opening the country after the coronavirus outbreak. Opening too soon - before a vaccine - will bring needless death and suffering, he said. No mention of the needless death and suffering caused by the lockdown itself - cancer treatments cancelled, surgeries cancelled, Depression-level economic collapse, depression, suicide, abuse. How long must we continue listening to this "expert" who has gotten everything wrong thus far?
Keep the Liberty Report alive - make a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.ronpaulInstitute.org/support
Category
News & Politics
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&cid=6513
For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20April.php
For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php
Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/
Survival food: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1002522&u=2154484&m=36800&urllink=&afftrack=
REUSABLE FACE MASKS: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1527672&u=2154484&m=91387&urllink=&afftrack=
REUSABEL CUSTOM FACE MASKS WITH REPLACABLE FILTER: https://flytees.myshopify.com/collections/face-masks-and-coverings
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=
Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate
Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate