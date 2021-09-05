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EVIDENCE AIRBORNE CONTAGION IS A MYTH 1918 SPANISH FLU BLOWING MUCUS UP NOSE & INJECTING INTRAVENOUS
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582 views • September 05, 2021
A head scratcher for the viewers . . . . this is an interesting message on tests that were done during the 1918 flu . . . sounds disgusting but if what they are saying, is true . . . NOBODY GOT SICK from those tests!!
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