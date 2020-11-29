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Donald Trump STRONGLY Condemned White Supremacy During a Debate - "Fine People HOAX"
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25 views • November 29, 2020
When Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump whether or not he would disavow white supremacy during the debate with Joe Biden, he actually asked the exact same question in 2016. Here is the proof of Donald Trump very strongly denouncing white supremacy and racism and the KKK at that time, which has done numerous other times as well.
It lets you know exactly how biased the prices, and just how much they lie.
#whitesupremacy #disavow #racism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It lets you know exactly how biased the prices, and just how much they lie.
#whitesupremacy #disavow #racism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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