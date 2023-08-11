Haiti Children Eat DIRT COOKIES or they Starve To Death. We Must END WORLD HUNGER So many children in Haiti are starving to death that millions eat dirt mud cookies just to stay alive. These precious children are impoverished. Most have malnutrition. Many are abandoned. Haiti is the poorest country in the world. At 52% Haiti holds the world's highest rate of malnourished people. In this village they make these mud cookies and they send them, millions of them, all over Haiti because there's that many children that are hungry. They eat it all over Haiti. They look a lot like pancakes or cookies, the recipe passed down from generations. literally dirt being prepared for humans to eat on top of other dirt and filth. Haitians call these mud cookies Tay. Tay is made out of mud and bake it in the sun. no child should have to eat Tay or the mud cookie to stay alive. In Haiti, 6.7 million people do not have food everyday. 2013. 50% of the people live on less than $1 a day. 400,000 children live without parents. soaring food prices force the Haitian people to eat mud cookies. They are distributed all over Haiti. The mud cookies cost $2 a basket. No child should have to go to bed hungry and no child should have to go to bed thinking that eating dirt will kill the pains of hunger. It's sold all over Haiti in all the markets. Dirt cookies, a lot of children were raised on it. They eat it. It's just like chalk. It has no nutritional value and, in fact, doctors have told us that children die from it because they can't pass it out of their stomach. these children are desperate, It tears my heart out. I think everyone who sees this level of famine is heartbroken and wants to help. What will somebody do to fill the hunger pains in their stomach? People in a whole village are making thousands and thousands and thousands of these mud cookies for kids to eat all over Haiti. That means that that's that many children that's hungry, that's eating this to fill the hunger in their stomach. They go deep into the earth to find this dirt they believe has nutritious minerals. The dirt is trucked into this huge slum and sold at an enormous markup to the women who pay about $5 a sack. they say it comes from an area in the mountains and are convinced the dirt is rich in minerals and vitamins and if they don't have the money they're happy indeed eager to buy the dirt on credit. If it rains or the Sun is blocked the cookies can't dry out and women actually end up owing money on the dirt they've purchased. These little children are hungry. You know, what struck me most about the villages where they make all this mud and the mud cookies and stuff, is the fact that this is handed down from generation to generation. So not only are the adults making mud cookies, but the little children, they're covered with mud all day long. They get up in the morning, they sit there in the mud, and they make mud cookies. And guess what? They taste them and make sure they're okay for their parents to sell to other children and other mothers and fathers. That's all they know, is making mud cookies, eating mud cookies, eating dirt all day long. And it's handed down from generation to generation. No child should ever go to bed eating mud because they're hungry.

