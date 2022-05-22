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A Member of the "Kracken" Kharkov brigade UKR Did Acknowledge "KNEECAPPING" Russian Captives with Tied Hands. - 052222
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114 views • May 22, 2022
Previous video I posted, talked about finding bodies of some tortured Russian Military.
Description:
Sergey Velichenko "Chile" #Ukrainian soldier member of the "Kracken" brigade of #Kharkov acknowledged in an "exculpatory" video the kneecappings of #Russian POW were executed by members of his unit.
Description:
Sergey Velichenko "Chile" #Ukrainian soldier member of the "Kracken" brigade of #Kharkov acknowledged in an "exculpatory" video the kneecappings of #Russian POW were executed by members of his unit.
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