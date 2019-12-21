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‘I Am God!’ Comedian Michelle Wolf Mocks Her Aborted Child
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16 views • December 21, 2019
🙏🙏 ‘I Am God!’ Comedian Michelle Wolf Mocks Her Aborted Child 🙏🙏
Michelle Wolf is no stranger to controversy. The little-known comedienne gained her big break last year with a routine at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Fair to say, it didn’t go down well, not least because much of her subject matter consisted of personally insulting people and making a mockery of abortion.
A year later, and Wolf still deems it appropriate to hit hard on the controversial subject. In her new Netflix stand-up, “Joke Show,” the comic boasted about how her abortions had gifted her a sense of power and authority.
🙏🙏 ‘I Am God!’ Comedian Michelle Wolf Mocks Her Aborted Child 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.faithwire.com/2019/12/19/comedian-says-aborting-her-child-made-her-feel-very-powerful-like-god/
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ms. Foundation For Women
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🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
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#Abortion #ProLife #MichelleWolf
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Michelle Wolf is no stranger to controversy. The little-known comedienne gained her big break last year with a routine at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Fair to say, it didn’t go down well, not least because much of her subject matter consisted of personally insulting people and making a mockery of abortion.
A year later, and Wolf still deems it appropriate to hit hard on the controversial subject. In her new Netflix stand-up, “Joke Show,” the comic boasted about how her abortions had gifted her a sense of power and authority.
🙏🙏 ‘I Am God!’ Comedian Michelle Wolf Mocks Her Aborted Child 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.faithwire.com/2019/12/19/comedian-says-aborting-her-child-made-her-feel-very-powerful-like-god/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ms. Foundation For Women
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
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#Abortion #ProLife #MichelleWolf
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