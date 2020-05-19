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TRUMP: FEDS 'WILL STEP IN' IF GOVERNMENT DISAGREES WITH STATE REOPENING PLANS!!
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24 views • May 19, 2020
Trump tells governors feds 'will step in' if government disagrees with state reopening plans!?
"The governors are making their decisions, and want to make their decisions, and that's the way I want it to, and we will step in if we see something going wrong, or if we disagree, and some people say that's nice, and some people say I shouldn't be doing that, but we're going to do it if we see something wrong," Trump said to the governors Monday,
Link:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-tells-governors-feds-will-step-in-if-government-disagrees-with-state-reopening-plans
"The governors are making their decisions, and want to make their decisions, and that's the way I want it to, and we will step in if we see something going wrong, or if we disagree, and some people say that's nice, and some people say I shouldn't be doing that, but we're going to do it if we see something wrong," Trump said to the governors Monday,
Link:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-tells-governors-feds-will-step-in-if-government-disagrees-with-state-reopening-plans
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